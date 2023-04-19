Fintiri Speaks On Influencing Posting Of INEC National Officers To Adamawa

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has denied influencing the postings of two National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the state.

Naija News reports that the governor stated this on Tuesday while reacting to the allegations made by the governorship candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani.

Binanji had claimed Fintiri influenced the postings of the returning officer, Professor Muhammadu Melee, and two other INEC commissioners to the state.

She also alleged that the INEC national officers visited the governor at the Adamawa State Government House.

But according to the governor’s spokesman, Humuwashi Wonosikou, the allegation that he influenced the postings of the returning officer and two other INEC commissioners to the state is fake and baseless.

Fintiri said the circumstances surrounding the draft of the two national commissioners who were sent into the state to conclude the election process were known to everyone.

He said, “Senator Aishatu Binani has just suddenly awakened to the realization of her battered public image as a desperate politician bent on grabbing power at all cost, has decided to put out a half-truth to redeem herself.

‘’Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has neither a hand nor how those appointed by the electoral empire are done. Perhaps Binani should explain to the world how she came to this discovery because everyone knows how the appointment of the INEC national commissioners was done after the meeting of the board of INEC national commissioners in Abuja. They were sent from INEC headquarters so why would you accuse Fintiri, excerpt that she needs to repair her already battered image by churning out such falsehood.”

The governor also commended the intervention of the INEC leadership, which nullified the declaration of the election results by the REC.