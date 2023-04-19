Don Jazzy Reacts To Marriage Proposal From Male Admirer

Nigerian music producer cum singer, Don Jazzy, has responded to a male admirer who proposed marriage to him.

Naija News reports that the Mavin Record boss during a question-and-answer session with fans and followers on Instagram received a marriage proposal from a male fan.

The male admirer asked, “Will you marry me?”

However, Don Jazzy turned down the fan’s proposal, saying he is not attracted to men as he prefers women.

Speaking in pidgin English, the music executive said, “Uncle sorry I’m not attracted to men. I like p**sy.. t*to”.

Don Jazzy Speaks On Buying ‘Fake Streams’ For His Artists

Meanwhile, veteran music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has addressed claims of buying “fake streams” to boost his signees’ songs on digital streaming platforms using “streaming farm”.

Naija News recalls that Don Jazzy alongside others was recently called out on social media by some netizens for reportedly using streaming farms to manipulate stream numbers in favor of their artists.

However, in a recent interview, the music producer stated that there is no such thing as a “streaming farm”.

He urged up-and-coming artists not to get deceived by the alleged steering farm as it does not exist and advised them to instead work harder.