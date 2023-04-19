Concerns As Edo Warns Residents Against Use Of Norvasc 5mg Tablets

The Edo State Government has alerted residents against the usage of Norvasc 5mg tablets, a drug reportedly produced by United States-based drug developer Viatris Inc.

Speculations are that iron wires were discovered in samples of the drugs taken from the shipment.

Naija News understands that the government was reacting to a report by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which alerted and warned that the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the recall of six million tablets from two batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets produced by U.S-based drug developer Viatris Inc, following the discovery of iron wires in samples taken from the shipment and claims from Taiwan Norvasc users that the tablets when cut into halves contain iron wire.

“The above information makes the two batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets substandard,” the report said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, said it became necessary to alert residents of Edo State about the development.

“All persons, pharmaceutical outlets and health facilities who may have any of these batches of Norvasc 5 mg tablets in stock should immediately dispose of them using the appropriate channels.

“Please be vigilant!!! Do not use this product. Please contact your doctor to discuss suitable alternatives. The State Ministry of Health can be contacted using the following numbers: 09016350001; 09114972470; 09116076093,” Akoria said.