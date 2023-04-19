Chelsea Players To Be Punished For Not Qualifying For Next Season’s UCL

Over the years, coaches at Chelsea have been made to suffer by being sacked for not meeting a particular goal, and the fans are left to suffer mockery from rival fans over their team’s poor performance.

But that suffering will no longer be limited to the coaches and the fans at the struggling Chelsea football club according to a report by a UK publication, Daily Mail.

The report claimed that Chelsea players would have to suffer a pay cut if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League which is the case presently.

The wage cut policy will affect majorly new players who just joined the club or renew their contract under the club’s new ownership led by Todd Boehly.

Reports claimed that Chelsea inserted a clause in those players’ contracts that mandate them to lose at least 30 percent of their wages to the club if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. This is aside from other performance bonuses that are included in their contracts.

This means that Chelsea’s poor form would help the club to save some money that would have been spent on those performance bonuses and on paying the full wages of the players.

Note that Chelsea have been so poor in the 2022-2023 season that they are currently 11th in the Premier League standings and 17 points behind the top four with just 7 games to the end of the season.

This means that even if they win all their remaining games (which is impossible based on their recent form), they can’t qualify for the Champions League.

The surest path they had to qualify was winning this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign. Unfortunately, Real Madrid knocked them out of the tournament after beating them 4-0 on aggregate.