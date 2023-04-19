Bayern Munich’s CEO Says He Expected Things To Be Different Under Tuchel

The Chief Executive Officer of Bayern Munich, Oliver Kahn has admitted that he and the club’s board expected things to be different under the club’s new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Naija News recalls that Bayern Munich stunned the world of football when they announced the sacking of coach Julian Nagelsmann during the March international break.

Even though Bayern were a point behind first-placed Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga table then, no pundit expected that the German tactician would be sacked mid-season.

The fact that Nagelsmann beat Paris Saint-Germain home and away in the Champions League round of 16 this season was supposed to be an assurance that the Bayern board would keep him at the club.

However, they brought in Thomas Tuchel who was sacked by Chelsea earlier in the season. Since the arrival of Tuchel, Bayern are out of the DFB-Pokal, after suffering a stunning defeat to lowly-rated SC Freiburg.

They are also on the verge of being knocked out of the Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the quarter-final round against Manchester City.

“We always want to win. Such performances, with these results, hurt us. The same goes for the fans. The Pokal exit, the draw [in the Bundesliga against TSG] Hoffenheim — of course, we imagined things would go differently”, Oliver Kahn told Sport Bild.

On what he feels is currently the problem of Bayern Munich, Kahn added, “We have over 20 international players in our squad. It’s certainly not a lack of quality. There was little willingness recently. Inconsistency is our consistency. That cannot be the ambition of this team.

“Everyone needs to know what’s all about in the decisive phase of the season — to show who FC Bayern are. We would still have a chance against Man City only if we take that to the pitch.”

He concluded by saying, “The last few games have shown there are some big screws that Thomas Tuchel has to adjust. Under Thomas Tuchel, the team will find its form and consistency.”

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich have the last chance to redeem themselves in the Champions League this season by staging a comeback against Manchester City tonight. The German Bundesliga side need to beat the Premier League side 4-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.