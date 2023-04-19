Avoid Politicians Who Only Use You During Election, Wike Tells Churches

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said churches should be wary of politicians who only use their platforms during elections.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at the inauguration of Archdeacon Crowther Memorial Girls School (ACMGS) road and adjoining roads in Elelenwo Town of Obio/Akpor LGA.

He said some politicians only identified with their faith when there were gains to be made and asked the church to remember those who had shown commitment from the start.

Wike thanked the church for its ceaseless prayers during his administration and for supporting the emergence of the incoming state government, adding that huis new administration would continue from his previous successes.

Wike said. “The church should always identify with those who from the beginning had always worked with them. Not with those, when the election comes, they come and talk to you that they are Christians.

“Christianity is not only during the election. Christianity should be done from the outset; you have to show that you’re a Christian.

“The church should understand those who believe in them, who trust them, who will work with them, not only when it comes to politics that people will now run to the church, no. That is why I’ve told the church to be careful of politicians who will want to use the church.”