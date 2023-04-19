As Far As Presidency Is Concerned, It Shall Remain In Your Dream Forever – Adamu Garba Replies Peter Obi

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has slammed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi after he reiterated his decision to reclaim his ‘stolen mandate.’

The former Anambra governor, who is currently challenging the victory of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in court, urged Nigerians to remain calm, stressing he will never give up on the journey of reclaiming the mandate for a new Nigeria.

According to the LP candidate, his commitment to transforming Nigeria will start from the North and then progress to every part of the nation.

He also reiterated his commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian adding the struggle to reclaim the mandate is not about him but, about millions of Nigerians.

Reacting to Obi’s statement, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain accused Obi of insulting the North, adding that his dream of becoming the president of Nigeria will only remain an illusion.

”We know you are insulting us, we the Northerners Mr. @PeterObi and we are assuring you that as far as Presidency of Nigeria is concerned, it shall remain in your illusionary dream forever.

”You’ll never come close to it. You bigoted, religious, ethnocentric merchant. You can go to Finland to contend with your new Biafra government in exile.

”I advise Peter Obi to continue with his failed Biafra agitation. That is more fitting for him. Perhaps Simon Ekpa may appoint him as the ambassador at-large in exile.

”Nigeria and everything Nigerian leadership is beyond his reach, talk-less of Presidency. Peter Obi can continue to dream like he drinks to stupor, all the time.

”We from the North will always remember him as our defeated hater-in-chief. The North Remembers!”