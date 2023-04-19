APC Group Pushes For Smart Adeyemi’s Expulsion

The leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ijumu local council have been told to expel Smart Adeyemi from the party.

Naija News understands that a group identified as the APC Progressive Minds made the call for Adeyemi to be sacked from the APC.

According to them, the APC chieftain has become a drainpipe to the party, and therefore processes for his expulsion should commence immediately.

The group submitted that it has become necessary to address the press to set the record straight in the face of misinformation circulated by the ‘thoroughly’ defeated Adeyemi.

The leader of the group, Kamaldeen Toyin told pressmen in Lokoja that “As a people, we are not surprised that Senator Smart Adeyemi is attacking Governor Yahaya Bello today. It is his character to repay good with evil. He has made every of his helper regret their benevolence.

“After his ill-fated failure in the 2015 election where he was washed away by the Buhari hurricane: it was the governor that rehabilitated the political destitute called Smart Adeyemi and brought his political career back to life. We warned the governor then about our son that he is a snake, that no matter how good you are to him, he will bite you. That is exactly what Senator Smart Adeyemi is doing now.

“The reason the governor gave for supporting Senator Smart Adeyemi in 2019 was to push him for the Senate Presidency. It was a selfless agenda to position Kogi State strategically for development.

“Friday APC governorship primary was the fairest and the freest ever. We commend Governor Bello Matawalle and his team for the standard process which was devoid of rancour and violence as the financial members of the expressed their power and right to nominate the candidate of their choice.

“Adeyemi’s desperate attempt to fault the process was borne out of his desperation to work with certain elements whose satanic agenda is to ensure our dear party is unable to stand for the November 11 governorship poll in the state. With the successful conduct of the governorship primary, their aim has been declared offside and defeated.

“As witnessed in all the parts of the state, financial members came out en masse in Ijumu to vote according to the dictates of their conscience. Smart Adeyemi, despite being from Ijumu local government area, lost woefully to Ahmed Usman Ododo. It was a referendum performance on his third term. It is therefore not expected that the fairly beaten child is crying.

“We wish to call on the leadership of our party to investigate how non-members of the APC were hurriedly given membership cards strongly suspected to be fake. They could give fake cards, but they couldn’t fabricate payment of dues for them. It is therefore ludicrous to display wanton desperation and falsehood that the process was faulty.”