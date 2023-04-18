‘Who Worked With Adamawa REC?, Questions Need To Be Asked’ – Ex-INEC Commissioner

A former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mustapha Lecky has condemned the controversy around the Adamawa State governorship election.

Recall that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunus-Ari declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani governor-elect.

Naija News reported that the REC announced Binani winner while the collation of results from the supplementary election was still ongoing.

INEC, however, nullified Binani’s declaration and suspended the collation of results till further notice.

Lecky in his reaction to the issue called on INEC to dig out the people behind the controversial announcement.

The former National Commissioner of INEC made this call in an interview on Channels TV on Monday night.

Lecky said: “I was quite saddened really because this [REC’s action] is like extreme. I can’t remember historically and during my time at INEC if this kind of thing happened.

“I saw it and I read about it and I saw the pictures and it’s quite saddening to see that kind of thing happen. I think this is not the best time for INEC. It’s quite a damage that the commission will have to struggle to dig out of.

“The REC in Adamawa is a barrister, he’s a lawyer. So, he should actually know the law more than any other person.

“We need to have more details because ordinarily, in this election, given the nature and the build-up to this particular election in Adamawa, INEC ought to have supported and strengthened the electoral governance in that state at that moment.

“There are a lot of things that need to be heard; were there more people and how was it possible for him to overcome the resistance? Did he act alone? How could he have acted alone when he had seniors like National Commissioners in place? He can’t overrule the National Commissioners who were present, so what happened?”

According to Lecky, the REC was to take directives from the National Commissioners, adding that, “when a National Commissioner is present, the REC consults him and takes directives from him.

“That is why I am wondering how did he have the courage to mount the podium and then make the announcement that he made. Something went wrong and it has to be articulated.”