What People Are Doing On Twitter To Disqualify Tinubu’s Presidency – Festus Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has claimed that some individuals are going over the constitution daily looking for what they can use to disqualify the President-elect Bola Tinubu.

He stated that those who were trying to disqualify Tinubu were simply exhibiting their ignorance.

Speaking via Twitter, the APC chieftain alleged that those disqualified during the last election were behind the plot to disqualify the President-elect.

He noted that it was quite laughable that the losers were constantly hosting different Twitter spaces searching for sections in the constitution to disqualify Tinubu with.

According to him: “I keep laughing out so loud when I see people who have been roundly defeated in an election putting on their glasses every day and reading sections 1 to 320 of our Constitution over and over again.

“Hosting Twitter spaces here and there to see which sections they can use to disqualify the winner who is preparing to take his Oath of Office and after pleadings in respect of the Election Petitions have all been exchanged.”

Naija News reports that Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to emerge victorious in the last presidential election.