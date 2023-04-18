What Lagos Police Commissioner Told Davido During His Visit – Hundeyin

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa has assured Davido of the command’s commitment to security in the state including that of his forthcoming concert.

The Police Commissioner gave the assurance when the singer paid him a visit in his office ahead of his concert in Lagos.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Davido met with the Lagos Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, ahead of his ‘Timeless’ concert slated for April 23 at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

According to the singer, the visit to the Lagos CP by him and his team was necessitated because of the safety of his fans and supporters who would be attending the much-anticipated concert.

He said even though it was the first of its move in the industry, he expressed optimism that others in the industry would follow suit.

During the visit, the Lagos CP assured the singer of the Command’s commitment to security at the concert.

This was made known in a post by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin who wrote on Tuesday via his Twitter account: “In preparation for his April 23 concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, @davido and team visited CP Idowu Owohunwa to perfect security arrangements. The CP assured him of the command’s total commitment to the security of Lagosians, even at concerts.”