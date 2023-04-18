‘We Have Lost Again’ – President Buhari’s Aide Reacts To Final Adamawa Governorship Election Result

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital media, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the final governorship result of Adamawa State as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall INEC declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election on Tuesday.

The Returning Officer, Muhammed Melee, declared Fintiri winner after polling 430,861 votes to defeat his major counterpart, Aisha Dalhiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 398,788 votes.

INEC reopened the collation centre for the supplementary election results on Tuesday after the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yunusa Hudu Ari had on Sunday controversially declared Binani the winner of the election, which led the commission on Monday to ask Ari to stay away from the office after it earlier denounced the announcement.

Following a meeting by INEC on the matter, the collation of results was resumed on Tuesday, and upon completion, Fintiri was declared the winner.

Reacting to the final results, Ahmad took to his verified Twitter account to lament that the APC has lost another state.

He wrote: “We have lost Adamawa again oo!!!”