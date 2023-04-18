Victor Boniface Wanted At AC Milan To Replace Origi

Italian Serie A side AC Milan has reportedly identified Nigerian forward Victor Boniface as a potential replacement for Divock Origi who has been playing below expectations.

Boniface moved to Union SG in Belgium at the start of the season for a club-record fee of €2 million.

Since then, Boniface has been on fire, contributing to eight goals (six goals, two assists) in the Europa League and contributing 21 goals in all competitions.

Apparently, Origi’s recent bad performance against Bologna has solidified Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara’s resolve to sign the Nigerian to join Olivier Giroud for the upcoming season, according to Tuesday’s edition of Tuttosport.

Reports in Belgium claimed that Union would consider bids for the Nigerian forward at the end of the current campaign. The price tag the club placed on him is just €20 million.

The 22-year-old’s transfer to Milan has received a lot of media attention. Tuttosport confirmed that he is among the main names under observation at AC Milan.

“Boniface scored 11 goals in 13 games this year between Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League for USG, while he has six goals in 30 league appearances”, the publication wrote.

“Boniface is also being followed closely by Napoli and Lazio, given that he has a price tag which is very much accessible, so the possibility that an auction will be triggered that will also involve other clubs during the summer is anything but remote.”