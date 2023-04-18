Twitter Locks David Hundeyin’s Account Over Tinubu’s Dual Citizenship Allegation

Twitter has locked the verified account of popular Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, over publications about President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hundeyin had over the weekend leaked some private information of the former Governor of Lagos State, alleging he had dual citizenship in Nigeria and Guinea.

Naija News understands that Hundeyin’s tweet stirred a barrage of reactions on the microblogging platform as Tinubu was already engrossed in so many controversies before and after the February 25th presidential election in which he was declared the winner.

Hundeyin is known as a staunch supporter of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. The journalist has since been making ‘controversial’ revelations about Tinubu on his Twitter.

The latest publication about Tinubu by Hundeyin claims that the president-elect may have committed perjury.

Confirming the suspension of his Twitter account on Monday, Hundeyin took to his blog account [@WestAfricaWeek] to note that his personal account was reported for “posting private information” and is temporarily locked.”

“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission. We also prohibit threatening to expose private information or incentivizing others to do so”, Twitter’s Private information and media policy stated.

However, a check by Naija News on Tuesday morning showed that Hundeyin’s account is still intact, but has not made any posts in the last few hours.