‘Triumph Of Democracy Over Tyranny’ – PDP Reacts To Fintiri’s Victory In Adamawa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the victory of its candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri in the Adamawa State governorship election as the triumph of democracy and the will of the people over tyranny.

It added that the joyful reactions in Adamawa following Fintiri’s victory is a testimony that the PDP candidate is indeed the choice of the people.

The party stated this in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba after Fintiri was returned as the duly elected Governor of Adamawa State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP statement reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes the victory of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the Adamawa State Governorship election as a momentous triumph for democracy and the Will of the people of Adamawa State over tyranny and desperate manipulative forces which sought to take over control of the State illegally.

“The spontaneous jubilation of citizens in Adamawa State and across our nation at the official declaration of Governor Fintiri as the rightful winner of the election irrespective of the nefarious schemes by the rejected All Progressives Congress (APC) is a confirmation that the PDP and its candidate are indeed the choice of the people.

“Governor Fintiri’s overwhelming victory is a validation that the Will of the people cannot be subdued no matter the plot by a tyrannic, domineering and power-grabbing few who, with over-bloated ambition, desperately sought to subvert our democracy, scuttle the electoral process, compromise the judiciary, subjugate the people and impose an unconstitutional regime in the polity.

“The PDP salutes the courage, resilience and determination of the people of Adamawa State in resisting the defeated APC and compromised INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari in their bid to destabilize the State.

“Our Party also lauds the Adamawa State Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele for his courage in standing on the side of justice, due process and democracy in the discharge of his duty.

“The PDP salutes the roles played by the International and domestic election Observers, the Media, Organized Civil Society and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians in ensuring that the mandate of the people of Adamawa State freely given to the PDP and our Candidate, Governor Fintiri, was not hijacked by APC supplanters.

“The PDP congratulates Governor Fintiri and the people of Adamawa State and urges the Governor to continue in his landmark transformational delivery of democracy dividends to the people in line with the manifesto, programmes and policies of the PDP.”