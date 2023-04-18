‘Tinubu Has Been Disqualified, Will Be Convicted’ – Atiku’s Camp Blasts Keyamo

Daniel Bwala, a spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has averred the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been disqualified and will be convicted when the constitution is used to judge the outcome of the just concluded election.

The PDP chieftain made the remark in response to a comment by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on moves to disqualify Tinubu.

Naija News earlier reported that Festus Keyamo claimed that some individuals are going over the constitution daily looking for what they can use to disqualify Bola Tinubu.

He stated that those who were trying to disqualify Tinubu were simply exhibiting their ignorance.

Speaking via Twitter, the APC chieftain alleged that those who lost during the last election were behind the plot to disqualify the President-elect.

He noted that it was quite laughable that the losers were constantly hosting different Twitter spaces searching for sections in the constitution to disqualify Tinubu.

Reacting to this, Bwala said Tinubu has already been disqualified from the Electoral Act and it would be to convict him when the issues of the constitution are raised.

Tweeting, Bwala said: “The spokesman said people are searching the constitution from sections 1 to 320 to find a ground to disqualify Tinubu. No no no.

“He has been disqualified from the electoral act before we even reach the constitution. By the time we reach the constitution, it will be to convict him.”