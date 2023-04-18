Shehu Sani Reacts To Aviation Workers Strike, Sends Message To FG

A former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has said that he supports the strike embarked upon by the country’s aviation workers.

Sani described the worker’s action as commendable, urging the Federal Goverment to address their demands.

Naija News recalls that the Nigerian aviation workers commenced a two-day warning strike with a protest at the Lagos airport on Monday.

The unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers.

Reacting to the workers demands via a Twitter post on Tuesday, Sani urged the government to address the situation, noting that they work in a very sensitive sector.

He wrote, “The two days strike embarked upon by the aviation workers is commendable.

“The government should address their demands. They work in a very sensitive sector where the safety of human lives is paramount. But I don’t understand why they are opposed to the demolition of their old offices.”