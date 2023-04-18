Premier League Team Of The Season Nominees – [Full List]

The English Premier League team of the season nominee list has been released.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka topped the list of attackers in the nominee list, Naija News understands.

Despite their club’s poor performance this season, Liverpool stars, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alison Becker, made the list in strikers and goalkeeping categories, respectively.

See the complete list of the Premier League team of the season nominees below:

GOALKEEPERS

Nick Pope – Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal

Alisson – Liverpool

Bernd Leno – Fulham

Kepa – Chelsea

DEFENDERS

Gabriel – Arsenal

William Saliba – Arsenal

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United

Sven Botman – Newcastle United

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United

Ben Mee – Brentford

Luke Shaw – Manchester United

Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur

Rúben Dias – Manchester City

MIDFIELDERS

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Casemiro – Manchester United

Rodri – Manchester City

Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United

Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton & Hove Albion

Palhinha – Fulham

James Maddison – Leicester City

Solly March – Brighton & Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion

Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur

ATTACKERS

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Jack Grealish – Manchester City

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Miguel Almirón – Newcastle United

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Kai Havertz – Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

Darwin Núñez – Liverpool