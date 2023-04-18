Sports
Premier League Team Of The Season Nominees – [Full List]
The English Premier League team of the season nominee list has been released.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka topped the list of attackers in the nominee list, Naija News understands.
Despite their club’s poor performance this season, Liverpool stars, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Alison Becker, made the list in strikers and goalkeeping categories, respectively.
See the complete list of the Premier League team of the season nominees below:
GOALKEEPERS
Nick Pope – Newcastle United
Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal
Alisson – Liverpool
Bernd Leno – Fulham
Kepa – Chelsea
DEFENDERS
Gabriel – Arsenal
William Saliba – Arsenal
Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United
Sven Botman – Newcastle United
Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal
Thiago Silva – Chelsea
Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United
Ben Mee – Brentford
Luke Shaw – Manchester United
Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur
Rúben Dias – Manchester City
MIDFIELDERS
Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Casemiro – Manchester United
Rodri – Manchester City
Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United
Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton & Hove Albion
Palhinha – Fulham
James Maddison – Leicester City
Solly March – Brighton & Hove Albion
Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion
Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur
ATTACKERS
Erling Haaland – Manchester City
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
Jack Grealish – Manchester City
Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
Mohamed Salah – Liverpool
Miguel Almirón – Newcastle United
Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
Kai Havertz – Chelsea
Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City
Darwin Núñez – Liverpool