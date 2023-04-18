Police Punish Officers That Assaulted Motorist In Rivers State

The Nigerian Police has sanctioned officers seen in a viral video assaulting an unidentified motorist in Rivers State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement via his Twitter Page.

Recall in the video which made rounds online, a police officer was seen flogging a motorist with a cane and later slapped him on the cheek while his colleague faced the lady that accompanied the man.

Following widespread condemnation of the assault, the Rivers Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, ordered arrest of the policemen.

According to Olumuyiwa, in the statement titled ‘Assault On Public’ one of the officers, Adejoh Siaka, got his rank reduced from Inspector to Sergeant while another officer, Sergeant Ndiwa Kpuebari who was also present at the scene was severely reprimanded.

He noted that it was later discovered that the third officer, Friday Obaka, was absent at the scene of the assault and has been discharged unconditionally.

The police boss added that the three Policemen will be posted out of Rivers State to other Commands and Formations to continue their police duties.

It reads: “Subsequent to complaints and findings on video evidence widely circulated on Sunday 9th April, 2023 on social media of assault, discreditable conduct, and incivility to members of the public, at Emouha, Rivers State, and a follow-up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, one Adejoh Siaka has been reduced in rank from Inspector to Sergeant.

“Similarly, one Sergeant Ndiwa Kpuebari who was also present at the scene but took no steps to discourage such an inappropriate and shameful act was severely reprimanded.

“However, one Inspector Friday Obaka, who was later discovered to have been absent from the scene of the skirmish was discharged unconditionally at the conclusion of the proceedings.

“In all, the three Policemen will be posted out of Rivers State to other Commands and Formations to continue their police duties.

“The Inspector General of Police has therefore tasked officers and men of the Force to be diligent and uphold the lofty tenets of professional policing in the discharge of their duties with respect for the fundamental rights of all citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”