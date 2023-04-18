Ooni Of Ife Celebrates Daughter On Her Birthday

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has celebrated his daughter, Erelu Olajumoke Adenola, on her birthday today.

The Yoruba monarch via his verified social media handle showered prayers on his daughter to mark her new age.

Ooni also proudly celebrated his daughter for the woman she has become and the magnificent version of herself that she is showcasing.

He wrote: ‘Today marks another day in the life of my very dependable, strong and loving daughter, the adorable Erelu Olajumoke Adenola Omo Oonirisa, my very own.

“As you mark another day in your life, I celebrate the powerful woman you have become and all the magnificent versions of you that are emerging.

“As your father, the Arole Oduduwa and the Ooni Orisha, and all our ancestors who sit on the throne of your forebears, I wish you a fruitful year. Happy birthday Omo mi.”