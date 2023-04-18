NBA Begs Police To Rescue Abducted SAN

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president, Yakubu Maikyau, has called on the Inspector-General of Police and Commissioner of Police in Rivers State to double efforts in the rescue mission of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Okey Wali, who gunmen kidnapped on Monday.

Naija News understands that Wali was abducted yesterday along East–West Road in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State by some unknown gunmen.

The assailants were said to have abducted Wali after killing two of his aides. Reports claimed the kidnappers, dressed in military camouflage, also shot three of the policemen attached to his convoy.

Reacting to the incident, Maikyau, in a statement on Tuesday, urged security operatives to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of the SAN.

In the statement issued through NBA’s National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb-Lawal, Maikyau said: “It has come to my attention that one of our respected elders and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Okey Wali, SAN, was reportedly abducted in the early hours of yesterday, 17 April 2023, after his convoy was attacked along East–West Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Mr Okey Wali, SAN, was the 26th President of the NBA and has served this nation in varying capacities, contributing immensely to the growth of the legal practice and in the promotion and entrenchment of the rule of law.

“He is a known philanthropist who has helped in the development of his community in no small measure.

“I, therefore, hereby plead with the abductors not to harm Mr Wali, SAN and make a passionate appeal for his release to his family.”

He said the NBA stood with and assured Wali’s family of its full support “in this trying period, even as we join in praying for his safe return home.”

“This ugly incident is yet another sad reminder of the weakness in our security system and the failure of successive governments to live up to the Constitutional duty of providing for the welfare and security of all Nigerians.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, to leave no stone unturned as they work towards the safe release of our dear learned friend,” the statement read.