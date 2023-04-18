Natasha Akpoti Breaks Silence From Hospital After Surviving Ghastly Accident

The Senatorial candidate Kogi Central of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has broken her silence after surviving a car accident last Friday.

The politician took to her Instagram to share photos of her stitched face, saying that her spirit remains unbroken.

Recall, Akpoti-Uduaghan was taken into Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja, Kogi State unconscious, but was revived by the medics.

It was gathered that she requested an immediate transfer to Abuja when she regained consciousness.

The politician confirmed in her statement that the driver of her vehicle was saved by the airbag.

“To God be all glory, I survived another accident on Friday the 14th of April 2023 along Abuja-Lokoja highway,” she said.

“Many thanks to the diligent staff of FMC Lokoja who swiftly stabilised me and organised my transfer to another facility in Abuja.

“But for a few stitches on my face and crack on a bone; I should be up and about soonest.

“Driver is unhurt, thankfully saved by the airbag.

“For all it’s worth to mention… is the love and prayers from family, friends and well-wishers which are deeply appreciated.”