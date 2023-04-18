Manchester City Submit Proposal To Upgrade Etihad Stadium To 60,000 Capacity 

Manchester City has submitted a planning application for a £300 million expansion of Etihad Stadium.

The North Stand of the Etihad will be expanded to increase the venue’s capacity from its current 53,400 to 60,000.

The new additions to the stadium include a roof stroll experience and a sky bar with a view of the field.

Additionally, plans for a 400-bed hotel, a new club store and museum, and a 3,000-seat fan zone are included in the application to Manchester City Council.

According to the club, the three-year initiative would deliver a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination.

The club claimed that the proposal would cost over £300 million to execute and perhaps result in the creation of 2,600 jobs for the residents of eastern Manchester.

New offices will also be constructed for businesses that want to work with the club and its partners.

In August, City disclosed that preliminary talks to add a third level to the North Stand’s two floors were underway. The single higher tier would be expanded over the lower tier, according to their planning application.

Note that the Etihad Stadium was constructed to host the 2002 Commonwealth Games. However, since 2003, the stadium has been the home of the Premier League champions.

The stadium now has the fifth-largest capacity among Premier League venues after 6,000 extra seats were added in 2015.