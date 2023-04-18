LIVE UPDATES: Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have reportedly reconvened and arrived at the collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital for the continuation of declaring results for the State supplementary gubernatorial election.

Recall that the commission had on Sunday suspended collation for the April 15 supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after the erring Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari announced the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Stick with Naija News as we bring you more updates…

MAYO BELWA LGA. APC. 478 PDP. 672 AV. 2,426 ACV. 1,181

TOUNGO LGA RV: 1684 AV: 825 APC: 427 PDP: 360

GUYUK LGA APC. 228 PDP. 322 GOMBI LGA APC. 12 PDP. 53

MUBI NORTH LGA APC. 168 PDP. 319

MICHIKA LGA APC. 562 PDP 1,027

GIREI LGA APC. 589 PDP. 444

NUMAN LGA APC 621 PDP. 1,403

MADAGALI LGA APC. 47 PDP. 147