Lisandro Martinez Gives Injury Update From Hospital Bed

Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez has shared an update from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery on his fractured metatarsal.

The Argentine star collapsed clutching his foot in the closing seconds of United’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday.

He needed assistance getting off the pitch and was carried off by international teammates Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel of Sevilla.

After undergoing an assessment of the injury the following day it was confirmed that Martinez had fractured a metatarsal bone in his foot, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. The defender has now successfully undergone surgery to treat the injury.

“Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery”, Lisandro Martinez wrote on Instagram on Monday.

The 25-year-old Argentine defender is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season. Erik Ten Hag’s side will now be without both first-choice centre-backs after Raphael Varane was forced off in the same game.

Days after sustaining the injury, Martinez took to his Instagram page to write: “Not the way I imagined what’s been a very special season would end, but sometimes we face obstacles along the way that we have to overcome to make us stronger and we learn from them.

“I know that I’ll be back very soon to go for more. In the meantime, I’ll continue to support all my teammates to achieve our objectives.

“The number of messages and support I’ve received has been amazing, they’re giving me strength and encouragement at this moment. Many, many thanks to you all from the bottom of my heart.”