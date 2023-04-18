Lalong Issues Diectives To Security Agencies On Fresh Plateau Attacks

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has ordered security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the Sunday attacks on villages in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the state.

Naija News reports that several persons were killed during an attack on Murish, Kumbum, and Jwak Mai Tumbi District in Mangu Local Government Area and Marish community in Bokkos LGA of the state.

In a statement on Monday issued by his spokesman, Makut Macham, in Jos, the state capital, Lalong stated that the culprits should be made an example to other criminals planning such attacks.

He said that the swift intervention of security agencies would control the escalation of the situation and ensure the administration of justice without delay.

The governor condemned the attacks on the two local councils which resulted in the destruction of lives and properties and called for calm in the areas affected.

He described the attacks as another attempt to reintroduce the era of violence and crises, which have been largely contained following the Government’s huge investment in security, peacebuilding, and reconciliation.

While commiserating with those who lost their lives and properties, the governor directed the Peace Building Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency to immediately reach out to the victims with support.