Keyamo Mocks Labour Party Over Parallel Imo Governorship Primaries

The Chief Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), Festus Keyamo, has mocked the Labour Party (LP) over the emergence of two governorship candidates in Imo State.

Naija News reports that the crisis rocking the party in Imo State took another turn when two factions of the party produced different governorship flag bearers, Senator Athan Achonu and Ikechukwu Ukaegbu, in parallel primary elections held over the weekend.

The Lamido Apapa-led faction of the party conducted the primary that produced Ukaegbu and was handed the flag of the party by the National Vice chairman of the party, North East, Mohammed Ibrahim Alkali.

Meanwhile, the Julius Aburi led faction of the party had earlier on Saturday conducted its own primary election where senator Athan Achonu emerged as the winner.

Taking to his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, Keyamo said the Labour Party is delusional about wanting to change the way politics is being played in the country.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment said the party wants to change the political system but is already having parallel governorship primaries in Imo.

He wrote: “Those who want to ‘change the way we play politics in Nigeria’ are already having parallel Governorship Party primaries in IMO State. Talk of self-delusion!”