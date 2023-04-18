Ifeoma: Senator Orji Kalu Receives Billionaire Gilbert Chagoury On Condolence Visit

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor has received billionaire businessman, diplomat and philanthropist Gilbert Chagoury on a condolence visit.

The former Governor of Abia State who buried his late wife last week in America shortly after a service of songs was held in her honour shared photos of Mr Chagoury’s visit on social media, adding that his ally, Emeka Eboe was with them.

“Received on condolence visit the Patriach of Chagoury Family, Dr Gilbert Chagoury. With me is Chief Emeka Eboe,” said Kalu.

It would be recalled that Kalu had announced her death in a Facebook post on April 3, stating that she passed on aged 61.

On Sunday, Kalu shared on Facebook a photo of himself on a bus in London, saying he was moving on after burying his wife.

“God’s grace is all-powerful and can give you the strength to get through anything. Out of the USA and now in London as we move on after the funeral,” he wrote.