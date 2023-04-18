‘Giving Testimony For Life Where People Died Is Selfishness And Greed’ – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has opined it is selfishness and greed to give testimony for surviving a tragic incident that led to the death of others.

Naija News reports that Daddy Freeze made this known in a post via his Instagram page, stating that thanking God in such a scenario is not testimony.

He further questioned if the early church in Antioch or Jerusalem will approve such an incident as testimony, adding that it should be a time of mourning the lives lost.

He wrote: “10 people lose their lives in a collapse building and the one person who survives gives testimony? Really? This is not a testimony! Rather, it’s a manifestation of our innate caveman mentality, built on the foundations of greed and selfishness.

“Would the early churches in Antioch or Jerusalem have approved such a testimony? Instead, it should be a time of mourning for the lives lost”

Nigerian Celebrity Conducted DNA, Discovered Son Is Not His

Meanwhile, Daddy Freeze has revealed that a Nigerian celebrity recently discovered that his child does not biologically belong to him.

According to him, the celebrity, whose identity he refused to disclose, conducted a DNA test on his son and discovered that his wife has been cheating on him.

He slammed the lady in question for pinning her child on someone else who isn’t the child’s biological father.

The influencer expressed his disappointment over the act of some Nigerian woman who give their lover’s child to their husband.