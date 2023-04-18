Full Text: PDP Takes Position On Conduct Of The Adamawa State Governorship Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its position on the conduct of the Adamawa State governorship election and the controversies surrounding it.

The PDP in a press conference addressed by its acting national chairman, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, described the action of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari as an attempt to subvert the will of the people.

Damagun submitted that the action of the REC is reckless, inexcusable, and unpardonable, adding that what transpired over the weekend in Adamawa is a civilian coup.

The PDP, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hand over Ari to the Police for prosecution.

The party also urged INEC to direct the Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, to immediately conclude collation, declare the final results and return Governor Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri as the duly elected Governor of Adamawa State.

Below is the full text of the press conference.

Text of Press Conference by the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, His Excellency, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum holding today, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja on the Conduct of the Adamawa State Governorship Election.

PDP Demands Immediate Declaration of Adamawa State Governorship Election Results

“Gentlemen of the press, we have called you up again today to update you on our position on the Governorship election in Adamawa State.

“On Sunday, April 16, 2023 our Party addressed the Nation over the reprehensible conduct of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, who attempted to subvert the Will of the people of Adamawa State by illegally claiming that the defeated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Aisha Binani, won the election, while collation of results was still on-going.

“The action of the Adamawa State REC is a reckless, inexcusable and unpardonable assault on our Democracy, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC Guidelines and the manifest Will of the people of Adamawa State, which they expressed in voting enmasse for the PDP.

“This action by Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari amounts to a “Civilian Coup” with the intention to take control and install an illegal government in Adamawa State contrary to the provision of Section 1 Sub-section 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“For clarity Section 1 Sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides;

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any person or group of persons take control of the government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution”.

“The PDP insists that such subversive conduct of Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari must not go unpunished. We restate our demand that INEC should without further delay hand over Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari to the police for investigation and prosecution.

“The Inspector General of Police should, as a matter of urgency, remove, investigate and sanction the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police for providing cover and enabling the perpetration of this grievous criminal act against our democracy.

“Gentlemen of the press, the PDP, majority of Nigerians and indeed the International Community are now worried that in spite of the results of the election as obtained from the Polling Units, which show Governor Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri in clear lead, INEC has continued to delay the conclusion of official collation, announcement and declaration of the rightful winner of the election.

“This continuing delay is heightening tension in Adamawa State and is capable of triggering a serious breakdown of Law and Order in the State, which is already overstretched as a result of the many perverse activities of the heavily compromised Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“It is therefore imperative and urgent that INEC does the needful and save Adamawa State from serious crisis by directing the Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, to immediately conclude collation, declare the final results and return the rightful winner, Governor Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri as the duly elected Governor of Adamawa State.

“Thank you for listening and God bless Nigeria.”