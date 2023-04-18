Court Takes Fresh Action On Ayu’s Suspension As PDP Chairman

The date for hearing the substantive suit seeking to remove Iyorchia Ayu from office as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been adjourned till April 28, 2023.

The decision was taken on Monday at the Makurdi High Court by Justice Kpochi.

Justice Kpochi also withdrew from the case and announced he would be returning the case file to the Chief Judge of Benue State to reassign to another judge as he is embarking on a national assignment at the elections petitions tribunal.

Naija News recalls Ayu was suspended by the PDP executives at his Igyorov ward, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, after they passed a vote of no confidence in him.

On March 27, 2023, based on an ex-parte motion instituted by a PDP member, Conrad Utaan, Justice Kpochi issued an interim order restraining Ayu from parading himself as the PDP national chairman pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

However, Ayu’s lawyer, J.J Usman, yesterday told the court that he was withdrawing Ayu’s preliminary objection and counter affidavit to the suit, filed on April 3.

While Utaan’s lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), did not oppose the application for a withdrawal of the two processes, he asked the court to award cost against Ayu as the plaintiff came prepared to hear the substantive suit.

Ukala also told the court the defendants served him fresh processes while he was in court and he will have to respond to same.

After listening to the lawyer’s submissions, Justice Kpochi adjourned the matter till April 28 for the hearing of the substantive suit.