Child Traffickers Nabbed In Enugu

The Enugu State police command on Tuesday announced it nabbed two female suspected child traffickers.

The suspects, one Miracle Orji, 24, and Blessing Ani, 34, were arrested by the command’s SWAT Operatives, our correspondent gathered.

In a statement issued by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the arrest of the duo led to the rescue of two children: Ogechi Eneh (female), aged four, and Destiny Okechukwu (male), aged one.

Ndukwe said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that on 24/03/2023, Miracle Orji stole Ogechi Eneh, and was escaping with her before she was intercepted and arrested with the assistance of citizens at Ameke-Oduma Community in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Her confessional statement led to the arrest of Blessing Ani around Shoprite Mall, Enugu, where she was waiting to receive and further traffic the child.”

The PPRO said that Ani confessed to having been involved in the act of child trafficking since 2017, adding that she ‘guided the operatives to Abuja where the male victim, Destiny Okechukwu, who had been sold with fake documents and renamed Chibuike, was rescued’.