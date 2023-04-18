IGP Replaces Adamawa Police Commissioner

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde.

Naija News reports that this was made known by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

While stating that the IGP is committed to a free and fair election, the IGP also ordered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa immediately proceed to Adamawa state for election security of the yet-to-be concluded supplementary governorship poll.

Meanwhile, some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have reportedly reconvened and arrived at the collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Naija News gathered that there is tight security at the collation centre.

It would be recalled that the commission had on Sunday suspended collation for the April 15 supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after the erring Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari announced the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Controversies have seen rocked Ari’s act as many quarters have criticised the act while others say it’s an attempt to obstruct democracy and the will of the people.

However, in the latest development, it learnt that INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye is at the collation centre, Ari and INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated to reach were seen at the collation centre.