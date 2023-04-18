Details Of INEC’s Meeting On Adamawa REC, Binani’s Declaration Emerge

The National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday met at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

The commissioners met to deliberate on the decision of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari to declare the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner of the governorship election.

INEC after the meeting vowed to write the inspector-general of police (IGP), Baba Ahmed to investigate and prosecute Ari.

The electoral body also decided to write the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha to brief President Muhammadu Buhari about the action of the REC.

The statement released by INEC reads, “At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“1. Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“2. Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

“3. The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.

“Detailed official statement will follow shortly.”