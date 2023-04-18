Court Rules On PDP’s Bid To Suspend Wike, Fubara, Others

The Federal High Court in Abuja has forbidden the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike, as a member of the opposition party over alleged anti-party activities.

At the court hearing today, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, restrained the National leadership of the PDP from also annulling the membership of the governor-elect of Rivers State, Simi Fubara, for the same alleged offences against the party.

Justice Ekwo upheld in his ruling on Tuesday in two separate suits instituted against the PDP said the due process of law must be followed by any organization set up by law while dealing with issues relating to law.

A few days before the 2023 general elections, Wike and four other aggrieved PDP governors that make the G5 or Integrity group vowed to work against the presidential candidate of their party, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News understands that their resolution came after several attempts to have the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, replaced failed.

The party chieftains argued that a Southerner should take the place of Ayu since PDP failed to zone its presidential ticket to the South region of the country as suggested by many.

Also, during the presidential election, PDP lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

There are speculations that Wike worked for the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.