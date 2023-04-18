Breaking: APC Candidate, Binani Asks Court To Halt Adamawa Governorship Election

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aisha Binani on Monday filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to stop further action on the ongoing governorship election in the state.

In the application ex-parte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/510/2023, Aisha, applied for leave of the court to allow her to seek “an order of prohibition and certiorari removing to this court for the purpose of being set aside the administrative decision of the 1st Respondent made on 16th April 2023 in respect of the declaration of the winner from the gubernatorial election of Adamawa State held on the 18th of March, 2023 and the supplementary election held on 15th April 2023.”

As well as an order of the court, “preventing the 1st Respondent, its agent, assign or any person acting on its behalf from taking any further steps towards the declaration of the winner from the gubernatorial election of Adamawa State held on the 18th of March and the supplementary election held on 15th April 2023, pending the determination of the application for judicial review”.

Whereas the APC was listed as the 2nd Applicant in the suit that was filed by a team of lawyers led by Hussain Zajariyau, SAN, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate/incumbent governor of the state, Ahmadu Fintiri, were cited as 1st to 3rd Respondents.

This is coming after the Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusu-Ari, declared Binani as the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election.