[Breaking] Adamawa: INEC Officials Reconvene At Collation Center Amidst Tight Security

Some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have reportedly reconvened and arrived at the collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Naija News gathered from Channels TV that there is tight security at the collation centre.

It would be recalled that the commission had on Sunday suspended collation for the April 15 supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after the erring Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari announced the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as the winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Controversies have seen rocked Ari’s act as many quarters have criticised the act while others say it’s an attempt to obstruct democracy and the will of the people.

However, in the latest development, it learnt that INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye is at the collation centre and INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated to reach were seen at the collation centre.

Also, the state Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele is present.

Before the collation exercise was suspended on Saturday night, results from 10 local government areas had been announced and Binani was trailing Fintiri.

The collation of results from the remaining 10 LGAs was expected to commence by 11 am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.