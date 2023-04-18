Binani: What Happened In Adamawa Was A Disgrace’ – APC Lawmaker Speaks

A member of the House of Representatives, Akin Alabi, has described the controversy surrounding the Adamawa State governorship election as a disgrace.

Recall that a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State illegally declared Binani the winner of the governorship election when the collation of results from the supplementary election was still ongoing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), however, nullified the declaration and called for the resumption of the collation.

The incumbent governor, Adamu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was subsequently announced as the winner of the election on Tuesday.

Reacting to this, Alabi, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a post via his verified Twitter handle, congratulated Fintiri.

He further called for the punishment of everyone involved in the election controversy.

He wrote: “What happened in Adamawa was a disgrace and all those involved should be punished. Congratulations to Gov Fintiri”

Nigerians Will Not Forgive And Forget Binani’s Move

Meanwhile, Bashir, son of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted to the controversy around the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Bashir in a post on Twitter on Tuesday described the controversy in the state as a lose-lose situation for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Bashir, the situation in Adamawa State is not good for Binani whether she wins or loses the governorship election.

He noted that if Binani wins the governorship election, her victory will be perceived as a stolen mandate.

Bashir added that Nigerians will not forgive Binani for allegedly working with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa Ari to usurp the election.