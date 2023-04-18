Binani: ‘It Is A Disgrace’ – Fintiri Discloses What He Plans To Do If Wrong Doers Escape Prosecution

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has declared his intention to prosecute those responsible for the fiasco that took place during the supplementary election in the state over the weekend.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) had suspended the supplementary polls after the Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Aishatu Binani as the winner of the election with collation still in progress.

However, after the collation resumed on Tuesday, Fintiri was declared winner after polling 9,337 supplementary votes.

Speaking on his victory during an interview on Politics Today on Channels TV, the governor insisted that the ruckus which had preceded his victory was a disgrace.

He said, ”Everybody has learned their lesson, INEC itself as an umpire has learned their lesson; correct their wrong so they can protect the institution, the Police also got caught up in the whole saga, it is unfortunate, it is a disgrace. Time will tell if these people will be prosecuted, and if they don’t prosecute them, I am going to prosecute them.

“I think this charade that took place has not put any line between our people, we are still one in Adamawa state.”

On what the people of Adamawa state should expect in his second term in office, Fintiri said they should anticipate a more credible performance than what his first term delivered.

“Adamawa should expect far more than what we have started; we will perform more credibly than what we did in the past,” he added.