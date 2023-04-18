AY Vs Basketmouth: Julius Agwu Weighs In, Discloses What AY Did To Him

Popular Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu has weighed in on the lingering feud between Ayo Makun and Basketmouth.

Recall that AY Makun in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, disclosed that Basketmouth had stopped talking to him over a certain N30,000 he asked for after performing on behalf of Basketmouth years ago.

In response to the statement, Basketmouth denied ever being friends with AY, adding that the comedian had only used his name to sell his show.

Speaking about the issue in a recent interview, Julius explained that there is more to the beef between his colleagues AY Makun and Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth.

‘’I don’t think it’s just the N30, 000. Maybe there is more. Na we dey back stage. We nor go fit know. Maybe there is something else that is making them angry and they have both carried in their minds that is causing them quarell,” Julius said in a recent interview with Naija Info FM.

He further went on to recall how AY cut the call on him when he noticed the comedian was planning a show on the same day he normally anchors his comedy show.

‘’Laugh for Christ sake was every Easter Sunday before AY began to do promo saying he was doing one show. I called AY telling him that day is my day, he cut the call on my neck. ‘’



Watch a video of him speaking below;