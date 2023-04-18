APC Expels Former Gombe State Governor, Danjuma Goje

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the expulsion of former Gombe State Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje from the party.

Goje was expelled on Tuesday for alleged anti-party activities according to a statement by the APC chairman in Kashere ward, Akko local government area, Tanimu Abdullahi.

The ward chairman accused Goje of several offences, including failure to grace the flag off of APC’s governorship campaign and general anti-party activities. He also lamented that the former Governor could not win his ward for the APC but was defeated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded 2023 polls.

The expulsion was signed by 31 executive members including four state officials according to Abdullahi.

“The committee also deliberated on the allegations against Goje of hobnobbing with opposition parties and their candidates with the intent to undermine the success of the APC in Gombe State and Nigeria in general.

“Open support to opposition party candidates by hosting the NNPP gubernatorial candidate and the PDP Akko Federal House of Representatives candidate in his residence and offered support against the interest of his party, the APC, among many other instances,” the statement read in part.

It added that Goje worked against all other APC candidates in the state and openly informed his followers to vote for candidates of other parties.

“Making pronouncements that undermined the APC administration in the state and sponsoring campaign of calumny with the intention of inciting the public against the APC administration in the state.

“Giving clear directives to his associates and proteges to work against the interest of the APC in Gombe State by ensuring only Senator Goje is elected on the APC platform (Using the Goje Kawai slogan) while working towards the defeat of other APC candidates at all levels.

“That the executive council of the All Progressives Congress in Kashere ward has decided to expel Senator Muhammadu Danjuma Goje from the All Progressives Congress for his numerous anti-party activities that are in breach of Article 21, Section A, subsections ii, iii, vi and vii of the APC constitution.”