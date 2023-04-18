‘All Is Not Well’ – Anxiety Over President-elect, Tinubu’s Health Status, Whereabouts – Source

There is anxiety over the whereabouts and health status of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu who has not been seen in the public space in the past few weeks.

Recall that Tinubu shortly after his emergence as the President-elect departed Nigeria for France with claims of taking time off to rest.

With a few weeks to his swearing-in as the next president of Nigeria on the 29th of May, Tinubu is yet to appear in public.

The media aide to the President-elect, Tunde Rahman in a statement earlier released had said his principal decided to take a break after the electoral process.

Rahman said, “After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of May 29, 2023 inauguration.

“The President-elect left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night.

“The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.

“While away, the President-elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme. He is expected back in the country soon.”

Sources in APC that spoke with Whistler said they do not know Tinubu’s whereabouts.

A politician close to the Tinubu camp who is promoting a House of Representatives member-elect for the position of the Speaker for the 10th Assembly said, “all is not well. I just returned from Lagos.”

The source said, “The fact that he’s not in Mecca or say he has not been confirmed to have gone there when it was promised that he would go for lesser hajj is giving us concern.

“He may be resting but people in Lagos are anxious. You can’t imagine the reports in Lagos that he had taken ill when I was there a few days ago.”