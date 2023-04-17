Victor Osimhen Says He Is Not Leaving Napoli This Summer

Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen has stressed that he is not planning to leave Napoli this summer which is seen as a big blow to his numerous suitors.

Due to how superb Victor Osimhen has been so far this season, he has attracted the interest of European heavyweight clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris Saint Germain.

Thanks to the 24-year-old Nigerian international, Napoli are currently on the verge of winning the Italian Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

Despite injury setbacks, Osimhen is currently the highest goalscorer in the Serie A with 21 goals in 23 league games. He has also helped his team to qualify for the quarter-finals stage of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Even though Napoli has reportedly set a price tag of over €100 million on the Super Eagles striker, clubs have not stopped showing interest in the Nigerian.

While the top clubs continued to push for Osimhen’s signature ahead of next season, the Nigeria international has insisted that he is already at a big club where he could play forever.

“It was tough for me to make my dream come true of becoming a professional football player and now we are about to win for the first time. I’m at a great club and my career is growing constantly,” Osimhen told TG5. “I am already at one of the biggest clubs and I could not ask for more. Forza Napoli always!

“We are close to the objective and cannot wait to make our dream come true, to make it a reality. The players always believed, we always thought we could do something exceptional, even when nobody else believed we could. The affection from the city is extraordinary, I have never received so much love. I can’t wait to celebrate with them at the stadium.”

Victor Osimhen who played against Verona last weekend for the first time since after the March international break is expected to start against AC Milan at 8 PM on Tuesday.

Recall that the Nigerian was sidelined for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final round against Milan due to a thigh injury. Napoli lost the game 1-0 which means that they must beat Milan 2-0 on Tuesday to stand a chance of playing in the semis.