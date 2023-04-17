‘Three Years Ago Today, You Left The Stage’ – Kakanda, Bashir Ahmad Pay Tributes To Abba Kyari

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, writer Gimba Kakanda, amongst others on Monday paid tributes to President Buhari’s former chief of staff, the late Abba Kyari.

It would be recalled that Kyari died of complications from COVID-19 in 2020 shortly after his return from a trip to Germany.

Kyari was famously alleged to be one of the leaders of the so-called cabal that was controlling Buhari’s administration.

Taking to Twitter, Kakanda, made reference to an article he wrote about Kyari whom he described as the president’s gatekeeper.

He wrote, “Three years ago today, Abba Kyari left the stage. I wrote this piece to capture the chaos he endured—and the strange remembering of his life by those who knew him—as the President’s gatekeeper. His friends said he was mischaracterized, yet he never uttered a word in his defence.”

Ahmad, on his part, wrote: “May the soul of Mallam Abba Kyari continue to rest in perfect peace, and May Jannah al-Firdaus be his final abode.

“Mallam Abba Kyari, who was a former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, died precisely three years ago, on April 17th, 2020. Allah ya gafarta masa!”

A Twitter user Ayo Akanji also mourned Kyari, “Today marks the 3rd year of his demise, as CoS – Mal Abba Kyari was loyal, selfless, and so fiercely protective of the President. May his & others station be elevated among those who are guided. [Ameen].”