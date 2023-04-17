Thoughtless, Brainlessness And Directionless – Keyamo Blasts Nigerian Youths Over Attitude Towards Older Generations

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has carpeted Nigerian youths over the rate of disrespect towards the older generation on social media.

The Minister lamented that it was appaling that the youths were justifying their disrespectful nature under the guise of being angry with the older generation for mismanaging the affairs of the country.

The APC chieftain insisted that it was quite ironical that the youths turned around and built a movement around a character from the same generation they despised.

Keyamo argued that the real reason for the movement was the deep-seated tribal and religious sentiments which have been packaged by the youths to appear as something else.

In a tweet on Monday, Keyamo wrote, “one of the most confounding things you read on social media is the dubious justification for the abusive and disrespectful nature of some of these younger elements to the older generation, and which is that they are ‘justifiably’ angry with the older generation for allegedly mismanaging the affairs of our country, so the older generation does not deserve any ‘respect’.

“And then, guess what? That ‘anger’ now propels them to build a movement around a character who is straight out of the same generation they complain about and who, until last year, was part and parcel of one of the political parties housing these characters they complain about.

“Whereas in actual fact, the latent reasons for the ‘movement’ are deep-seated tribal and religious sentiments carefully packaged as a movement by ‘angry youths’, and many gullible young ones were initially misled into this political guillotine. The contradiction is so profound that it clearly depicts the thoughtlessness, the brainlessness and the directionless exploits of the headless mob!”