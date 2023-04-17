APC Already Knew Election Results Before INEC Announcement – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) knew its results from the situation room before the final declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fashola advised Nigerians to sheath their swords and end all disagreements that arose during the just-concluded 2023 general elections.

According to the Minister, all disagreements should not fester past the politicking season.

He said this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Fashola, who headed the Election Planning Directorate of the Tinubu-Shettima campaign explained that the party trained 2,000 agents from all the states and sent back to the states to train the agents in their respective states.

“Some of the young people came from the United States to campaign for Tinubu”, he said, maintaining that the party already knew the outcome of the polls even before INEC announcement.

Speaking further, Fashola explained that Nigerians are inseparable beyond religion and ethnicity and should “wear the trousers of adults” and maturity after the polls.

He said, “I think that we are too joined at the hip to allow disagreements over elections fester beyond elections. There are too many places where we are connected.

“I tell people, for example, that if you are talking ethnic issues, my first cousin is Lois Ganiu Okafor and I have another cousin, Fola Okeke, God bless her soul. So, which one of them do I dislike?

“I think that some of the rhetoric went the wrong way and I think everybody should wear the trouser of adults in the room now and I think that is already taking place and tempers are coming down. Sometimes we can be extreme when there is competition. I think as it goes on, maturity will come in.”