Supplementary Senatorial Election: APC Gets Four, PDP Takes Three [Full List]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, April 15th, conducted supplementary elections for outstanding senatorial polls across Nigeria.

The results of the election of Senators into the 10th National Assembly have been declared ahead of the June inauguration of the legislative arm.

The 10th Senate has the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as its dominant party with 60 seats, and the People Democratic Party (PDP) with the second highest with 35 seats.

The Labour Party (LP) has eight seats, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have two seats each, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Young Peoples Party (YPP) have one seat each.

• Kebbi North Yahaya Abdullahi PDP

• Yobe South Ibrahim Bomai APC

• Zamfara Central Ikra Aliyu Bilbis PDP

• Sokoto East Ibrahim Gobir APC

• Sokoto North Aliyu Wamakko APC

• Sokoto South Aminu Tambuwal PDP

• Plateau Central Diket Plang APC