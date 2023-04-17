Premier League: Arsenal To Sign New Strikers, Players’ Names Revealed

English Premier League club, Arsenal, is reportedly proposing to boost its squad by signing more strikers ahead of next summer.

Naija News reports that the Gunners have been doing well recently as the club currently leads the Premier League table with 4 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side, Manchester City.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal has indicated an interest in signing more centre-forwards this summer. The players Arsenal is reportedly proposing to sign include the likes of Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Mikel Arteta is not ready to slow down on the club’s yearning for trophy after going trophyless for years, hence the desire to build a formidable team that can compete for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Arsenal already has the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard in their attack but is interested in adding more attackers to the team following the European engagement next season.

Serbia international Vlahovic, who has been a long-term target for the Gunners, is not having a smooth season at Juventus as he remained injured for a considerable period before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Naija News understands.

The attacker, however, is observed to be performing well lately. Vlahovic has scored 11 goals and has provided four assists in 32 matches this season.

Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, has suffered an injury-plagued campaign for Everton this season as the Toffees battle to escape relegation.