Photos: 35-Year-Old Driver Stoned To Death For ‘Killing’ Two, Buried

35-year-old motorist, Tope Olorunfemi who was stoned to death over an accident in Ondo, has been buried.

It would be recalled that some angry mob had stoned Olorunfemi to death over an accident that killed two persons and left six others injured.

The driver was said to have rammed into about five motorcycles carrying passengers at Ijoka road in Akure, the state capital, on April 10.

A source, who witnessed the incident said the driver initially made attempts to escape after the accident, but the mob chased after him and pounced on him after accusing Olorunfemi of being a ritualist.

The state police command had earlier arrested two suspects linked to the incident.

Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the spokesperson of the command, had said the suspects would be charged with murder and arson.

Below are photos from the motorist’s burial shared by Oluyemi Fasipe, a Twitter user, on Monday.