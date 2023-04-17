Pastor Who Prophesied Against Tinubu’s Victory Remanded In Prison

A cleric, Daniel Oluwafeyiropo who recently prophesied against the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Naija News gathered that the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday remanded Oluwafeyiropo, who is the founder of “I Reign Christian Ministry”, in prison following rape charges instituted against him.

The rape charges were filed against him by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, on behalf of some of his church members.

The cleric recently stated that Tinubu would be unlawfully declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, on Monday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lagos, Babajide Martins, said “After a consideration of the facts available in the duplicate case file, the office of the DPP is of the view that there exists prima facie, the offence of Rape under Section 260 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 against the Suspect Oluwafeyiropo Daniel.”

The counsel to the cleric, Olukunle Oyewole after pleading not guilty to the charges, urged Justice Ramon Oshodi to grant him bail on liberal terms.

He said, “My lord, the defendant was not informed on the day the matter came up for the first time before this court.

“The defendant is a well-known religious leader and he has shown by his action that he will not jump bail.

“The offence for which he is charged is a bailable offence and he has credible sureties that can stand for him.”

The state lead prosecution counsel, Babjide Boye, however, urged the court to deny him bail, adding he is a flight risk.

The judge in his ruling granted him N20 million bail with two sureties in like sum, ordering that he should be remanded in prison pending the perfection of the bail.

The cleric, ahead of his appearance in court on Monday, claimed that the rape allegations against him are untrue and political because of his predictions about the 2023 elections.

He said, “If my words mean anything to you, I want to say to you, I have never raped anyone in my life.”